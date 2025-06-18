Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Has $3.52 Million Stake in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. trimmed its position in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Free Report) by 9.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 96,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,600 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in Ally Financial were worth $3,519,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 189,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,829,000 after purchasing an additional 19,785 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 22,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $800,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of Ally Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $85,000. Principal Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 89.4% in the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 1,051 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 49.7% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 2,958 shares in the last quarter. 88.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on ALLY. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Ally Financial from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 21st. BTIG Research cut Ally Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. Wall Street Zen raised Ally Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Ally Financial from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Ally Financial from $45.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 7th. For consumer lenders, the Trump Administration’s hardline approach to tariffs is “difficult to ignore” and there’s clearly more downside to the group if tariffs remain near current levels. If tariffs remain in place, risks to growth would skew meaningfully to the downside and risks to inflation to the upside, adds the analyst, who is downgrading the firm’s Consumer Finance industry view to Cautious from Attractive. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.88.

In other Ally Financial news, insider Stephanie N. Richard sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.14, for a total value of $257,120.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 90,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,905,038.18. This trade represents a 8.13% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Russell E. Hutchinson bought 8,200 shares of Ally Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $30.81 per share, for a total transaction of $252,642.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 236,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,284,131.01. This represents a 3.59% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ALLY opened at $36.12 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The business’s 50 day moving average is $34.19 and its 200-day moving average is $35.73. Ally Financial Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.52 and a 1-year high of $45.46.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 9.53% and a net margin of 6.96%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Ally Financial Inc. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 1st were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 1st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. Ally Financial’s payout ratio is 88.24%.

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda. The company operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

