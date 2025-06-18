Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Has $4.98 Million Position in IDEX Corporation (NYSE:IEX)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. cut its holdings in shares of IDEX Corporation (NYSE:IEX – Free Report) by 9.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 27,490 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,900 shares during the quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in IDEX were worth $4,975,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in IDEX by 49.1% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,219,596 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $883,119,000 after buying an additional 1,388,667 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in IDEX in the 4th quarter valued at $217,658,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in IDEX by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,666,777 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $767,421,000 after buying an additional 277,964 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in IDEX by 133.2% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 406,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $85,105,000 after buying an additional 232,255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in IDEX by 237.1% in the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 256,769 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,740,000 after buying an additional 180,601 shares in the last quarter. 97.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other IDEX news, CFO Akhil Mahendra sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.89, for a total value of $45,222.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 5,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $910,781.15. This represents a 4.73% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

IDEX Price Performance

Shares of IEX stock opened at $175.83 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. IDEX Corporation has a twelve month low of $153.36 and a twelve month high of $238.22. The company has a market cap of $13.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $178.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $193.65.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.11. IDEX had a return on equity of 15.51% and a net margin of 14.60%. The business had revenue of $814.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $807.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.88 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that IDEX Corporation will post 8.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IDEX Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 19th were issued a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 19th. This is a boost from IDEX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.01%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IEX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird set a $215.00 price objective on IDEX in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on IDEX from $206.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on IDEX from $264.00 to $201.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. Mizuho set a $185.00 target price on IDEX in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their target price on IDEX from $225.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $212.50.

About IDEX

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, valves, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

