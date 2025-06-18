Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Lowers Position in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. cut its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 23,000 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in Manhattan Associates were worth $3,980,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Manhattan Associates in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Manhattan Associates in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division raised its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 107.3% in the first quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 199 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Park Square Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Manhattan Associates in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Transce3nd LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Manhattan Associates in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. 98.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Manhattan Associates Stock Performance

NASDAQ MANH opened at $191.52 on Wednesday. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a 52-week low of $140.81 and a 52-week high of $312.60. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $182.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $210.07. The company has a market capitalization of $11.63 billion, a PE ratio of 54.72 and a beta of 1.08.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on MANH shares. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Manhattan Associates from $268.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 14th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Manhattan Associates from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Manhattan Associates from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Manhattan Associates from $244.00 to $184.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 14th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic downgraded shares of Manhattan Associates from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $270.00 to $200.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $208.88.

About Manhattan Associates

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations. It offers Warehouse Management Solution for managing goods and information across the distribution centers; Manhattan Active Warehouse Management, a cloud native and version less application for the associate; and Transportation Management Solution for helping shippers navigate their way through the demands and meet customer service expectations at the lowest possible freight costs; Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solution; and Manhattan Active Omni, which offers order management, store inventory and fulfillment, POS, and customer engagement tools for enterprises and stores.

