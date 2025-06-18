Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Lowers Stock Position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. decreased its holdings in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report) by 7.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,400 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 4,500 shares during the quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in Illumina were worth $4,554,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get Illumina alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its holdings in Illumina by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 4,344 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $580,000 after buying an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in shares of Illumina by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 5,941 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $794,000 after buying an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC grew its position in Illumina by 50.6% in the 4th quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 393 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. grew its position in Illumina by 38.8% in the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 1,728 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Illumina by 720.7% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 7,132 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 6,263 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.42% of the company’s stock.

Illumina Stock Down 0.9%

Shares of ILMN opened at $89.47 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $14.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $79.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $101.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Illumina, Inc. has a 12 month low of $68.70 and a 12 month high of $156.66.

Insider Activity at Illumina

Illumina ( NASDAQ:ILMN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The life sciences company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Illumina had a negative net margin of 22.25% and a positive return on equity of 25.54%. The company’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Ankur Dhingra purchased 6,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $81.21 per share, with a total value of $495,381.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,906 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,022,616.26. This trade represents a 32.44% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ILMN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Illumina from $127.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Illumina from $120.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Illumina from $87.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 11th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Illumina from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Illumina from $100.00 to $77.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.94.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Illumina

Illumina Profile

(Free Report)

Illumina, Inc offers sequencing- and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis in the United States, Singapore, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of various size and complexity; and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ILMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Illumina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illumina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.