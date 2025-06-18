Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Lowers Stock Position in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. decreased its holdings in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Free Report) by 10.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 36,100 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in Wynn Resorts were worth $3,014,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Wynn Resorts alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 3,125,668 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $269,308,000 after purchasing an additional 485,204 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,433,052 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $209,120,000 after purchasing an additional 26,792 shares during the period. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,683,600 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $145,059,000 after purchasing an additional 139,270 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,616,756 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $139,300,000 after purchasing an additional 228,000 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $117,352,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.64% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on WYNN. Stifel Nicolaus set a $113.00 price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Wynn Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $105.00 to $118.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $132.00 to $122.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Citigroup raised shares of Wynn Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Wynn Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Wynn Resorts presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.18.

Insider Activity at Wynn Resorts

In other Wynn Resorts news, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 2,262 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.12, for a total transaction of $208,375.44. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $282,439.92. The trade was a 42.45% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Tilman J. Fertitta bought 11,475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $84.93 per share, for a total transaction of $974,571.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,600,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,070,118,000. This represents a 0.09% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 416,500 shares of company stock worth $29,254,547 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Wynn Resorts Trading Down 1.5%

WYNN stock opened at $87.28 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $85.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.47. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a twelve month low of $65.25 and a twelve month high of $107.81. The stock has a market cap of $9.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.24, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.37.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The casino operator reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by ($0.17). Wynn Resorts had a net margin of 6.17% and a negative return on equity of 62.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.59 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Wynn Resorts Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 16th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 16th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. Wynn Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.78%.

Wynn Resorts Profile

(Free Report)

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company operates through four segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The Wynn Palace segment operates private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; food and beverage outlets; retail space; meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Wynn Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wynn Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.