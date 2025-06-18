Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Reduces Position in Ball Corporation (NYSE:BALL)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. lessened its stake in shares of Ball Corporation (NYSE:BALL – Free Report) by 7.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 114,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,800 shares during the quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in Ball were worth $5,941,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Ball in the fourth quarter worth $94,861,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Ball by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,891,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,253,000 after acquiring an additional 36,809 shares during the period. Aviva PLC lifted its stake in Ball by 63.4% in the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 523,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,875,000 after acquiring an additional 203,298 shares during the period. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in Ball by 99.5% in the fourth quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 37,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,053,000 after acquiring an additional 18,809 shares during the period. Finally, Nixon Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Ball in the fourth quarter worth $956,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on BALL shares. Mizuho dropped their price target on Ball from $63.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Ball from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 7th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on Ball from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Ball from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Ball from $61.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ball currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.00.

Ball stock opened at $55.30 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $15.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.92, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $51.81 and its 200 day moving average is $52.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Ball Corporation has a 52-week low of $43.51 and a 52-week high of $68.12.

Ball (NYSE:BALL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.91 billion. Ball had a net margin of 4.18% and a return on equity of 15.41%. Ball’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ball Corporation will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. Ball’s payout ratio is presently 47.62%.

Ball Corporation supplies aluminum packaging products for the beverage, personal care, and household products industries in the United States, Brazil, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells aluminum beverage containers to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

