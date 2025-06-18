Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Reduces Stock Position in Bio-Techne Corp (NASDAQ:TECH)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. lessened its stake in shares of Bio-Techne Corp (NASDAQ:TECH – Free Report) by 9.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 56,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 6,200 shares during the quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in Bio-Techne were worth $3,295,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,803 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Bio-Techne by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV now owns 46,753 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,741,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its stake in shares of Bio-Techne by 31.4% in the 1st quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 333,784 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $19,570,000 after purchasing an additional 79,750 shares during the period. CX Institutional bought a new position in shares of Bio-Techne in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Bio-Techne by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 52,339 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,069,000 after purchasing an additional 9,041 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.95% of the company’s stock.

Bio-Techne stock opened at $49.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.37, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 3.71 and a quick ratio of 2.58. Bio-Techne Corp has a 1 year low of $46.01 and a 1 year high of $83.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $49.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.78.

Bio-Techne ( NASDAQ:TECH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $316.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $317.92 million. Bio-Techne had a net margin of 10.89% and a return on equity of 13.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Bio-Techne Corp will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bio-Techne declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, May 7th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the biotechnology company to purchase up to 6.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 19th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 19th. Bio-Techne’s payout ratio is currently 39.02%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Bio-Techne from $72.00 to $63.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Bio-Techne from $75.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Bio-Techne in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Bio-Techne from $95.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Bio-Techne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.00.

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research and clinical diagnostic markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Middle East, and Africa, Greater China, rest of Asia-Pacific, and internationally.

