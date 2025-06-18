Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Sells 4,100 Shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. lowered its stake in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Free Report) by 9.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,784 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,100 shares during the quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $4,474,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 188.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in J. M. Smucker in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in J. M. Smucker in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Measured Risk Portfolios Inc. acquired a new position in shares of J. M. Smucker during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Menard Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of J. M. Smucker in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 81.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SJM. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on J. M. Smucker from $120.00 to $106.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $135.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 11th. Barclays lowered their target price on J. M. Smucker from $119.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 11th. Citigroup cut their target price on J. M. Smucker from $128.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 11th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $134.00 to $129.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $115.80.

Insider Activity at J. M. Smucker

In other J. M. Smucker news, insider Jill R. Penrose sold 5,117 shares of J. M. Smucker stock in a transaction on Friday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.26, for a total value of $594,902.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,022,390.44. This trade represents a 36.78% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Tarang Amin bought 1,050 shares of J. M. Smucker stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $96.09 per share, with a total value of $100,894.50. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately $367,544.25. This represents a 37.84% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

J. M. Smucker Trading Down 0.9%

Shares of SJM stock opened at $94.46 on Wednesday. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 1-year low of $93.93 and a 1-year high of $125.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The business has a 50-day moving average of $111.59 and a 200 day moving average of $110.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.05 billion, a PE ratio of -8.17, a P/E/G ratio of 7.29 and a beta of 0.35.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 10th. The company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.06. J. M. Smucker had a positive return on equity of 15.20% and a negative net margin of 14.10%. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.66 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 9.88 earnings per share for the current year.

J. M. Smucker Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 16th were given a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 16th. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -37.37%.

J. M. Smucker Company Profile

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, toppings, and syrups; jelly products; nut mix products; shortening and oils; frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

