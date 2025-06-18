Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Sells 500 Shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. trimmed its stake in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,900 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $4,566,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Paycom Software alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Sylebra Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 63.8% in the 4th quarter. Sylebra Capital LLC now owns 3,215,085 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $658,996,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252,617 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 137.8% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,396,452 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $491,201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,388,533 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,516,768 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $310,245,000 after purchasing an additional 89,848 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 724,016 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $148,402,000 after purchasing an additional 70,897 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 498,073 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $102,090,000 after purchasing an additional 11,611 shares during the last quarter. 87.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on PAYC shares. Barclays raised their price target on Paycom Software from $221.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Paycom Software from $187.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Paycom Software from $224.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Paycom Software from $215.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Paycom Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $226.90.

Paycom Software Price Performance

Shares of PAYC stock opened at $241.73 on Wednesday. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 1-year low of $139.50 and a 1-year high of $267.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $241.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $222.89. The company has a market cap of $13.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.81.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The software maker reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.62 by $0.18. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 25.53% and a net margin of 20.60%. The firm had revenue of $530.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $522.92 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Paycom Software Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 27th were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 27th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. Paycom Software’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.40%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Chad R. Richison sold 23,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.20, for a total value of $6,152,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,224,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $855,017,794.80. The trade was a 0.71% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Bradley Scott Smith sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.96, for a total value of $374,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,807,160.68. This trade represents a 5.22% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 172,016 shares of company stock valued at $42,736,608. 10.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Paycom Software

(Free Report)

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Paycom Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paycom Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.