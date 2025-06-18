Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Sells 5,400 Shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. reduced its holdings in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Free Report) by 7.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 70,525 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 5,400 shares during the quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $5,191,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rakuten Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Best Buy by 971.9% in the fourth quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 343 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Best Buy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Best Buy by 186.9% in the fourth quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 373 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Best Buy by 18,700.0% in the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 376 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Best Buy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 80.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on BBY shares. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Best Buy from $106.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Best Buy from $92.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Bank of America cut their target price on Best Buy from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Best Buy from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Wedbush cut their target price on Best Buy from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.11.

Best Buy Stock Down 2.6%

Shares of NYSE BBY opened at $69.35 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.96, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $68.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.34. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.99 and a 52-week high of $103.71.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 29th. The technology retailer reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $8.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.77 billion. Best Buy had a net margin of 2.13% and a return on equity of 46.40%. Best Buy’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Best Buy Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 18th. Best Buy’s payout ratio is currently 92.91%.

Insider Activity at Best Buy

In other news, insider Todd G. Hartman sold 4,893 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.65, for a total transaction of $355,476.45. Following the sale, the insider now owns 32,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,348,048. The trade was a 13.15% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Matthew M. Bilunas sold 9,482 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.65, for a total transaction of $688,867.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 106,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,763,088.40. The trade was a 8.15% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 804,374 shares of company stock valued at $58,735,581. 0.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Best Buy Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the retail of technology products in the United States, Canada, and international. Its stores provide computing and mobile phone products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness products, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products, as well as home theaters, which includes home theater accessories, soundbars, and televisions.

