Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Sells 5,500 Shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:COO)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. reduced its stake in shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:COO – Free Report) by 7.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 71,708 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 5,500 shares during the quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in Cooper Companies were worth $6,049,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,678,965 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $705,928,000 after buying an additional 155,233 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,004,523 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $460,066,000 after purchasing an additional 74,501 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,906,463 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $449,907,000 after purchasing an additional 109,907 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,525,018 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $415,985,000 after purchasing an additional 574,899 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 517.0% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,529,477 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $324,466,000 after purchasing an additional 2,957,421 shares during the last quarter. 24.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cooper Companies Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ COO opened at $68.76 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $77.71 and a 200 day moving average of $85.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.98. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.00 and a 12-month high of $112.38.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Cooper Companies ( NASDAQ:COO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 29th. The medical device company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $995.12 million. Cooper Companies had a net margin of 10.39% and a return on equity of 9.60%. The company’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Loop Capital set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Cooper Companies in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Cooper Companies from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Cooper Companies from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 7th. UBS Group raised shares of Cooper Companies to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of Cooper Companies to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.70.

Cooper Companies Profile

The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment provides spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, and myopia in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

