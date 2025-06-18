Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Sells 8,000 Shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. reduced its stake in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Free Report) by 7.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 102,400 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 8,000 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $6,093,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of APTV. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Aptiv during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in Aptiv by 201.7% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 703 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. bought a new position in Aptiv in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its holdings in Aptiv by 164.7% in the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 1,363 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 848 shares during the period. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Aptiv by 203.2% in the 4th quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 1,525 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 1,022 shares during the period. 94.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Aptiv Stock Performance

Aptiv stock opened at $67.59 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $14.72 billion, a PE ratio of 11.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.47. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.49. Aptiv PLC has a twelve month low of $47.19 and a twelve month high of $80.95.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Aptiv ( NYSE:APTV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The auto parts company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $4.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.78 billion. Aptiv had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 17.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Aptiv PLC will post 7.2 EPS for the current year.

APTV has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Aptiv from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $84.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on shares of Aptiv from $60.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Aptiv from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.56.

Aptiv Company Profile

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, South America, and internationally. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

