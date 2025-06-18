Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Sells 900 Shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. trimmed its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Free Report) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,077 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $4,616,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. National Pension Service bought a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. First Financial Corp IN bought a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Mainstream Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 252.1% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 419 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 93.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CHRW. Citigroup dropped their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $124.00 to $116.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Raymond James Financial decreased their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $118.00 to $111.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, C.H. Robinson Worldwide has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.29.

Shares of CHRW opened at $93.59 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.90. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a twelve month low of $84.24 and a twelve month high of $114.82. The company has a 50 day moving average of $93.51 and a 200-day moving average of $98.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The transportation company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.29 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 2.93% and a return on equity of 35.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 4.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 6th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.33%.

In other news, insider Angela K. Freeman sold 5,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.42, for a total transaction of $555,294.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 71,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,959,782.22. This trade represents a 7.39% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services, and related logistics and supply chain services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The company offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload, less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprises the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel operating common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

