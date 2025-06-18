Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Sells 9,700 Shares of Fox Corporation (NASDAQ:FOXA)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. lessened its stake in shares of Fox Corporation (NASDAQ:FOXA – Free Report) by 17.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 46,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,700 shares during the quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in FOX were worth $2,615,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get FOX alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of FOX during the fourth quarter worth $132,161,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of FOX during the fourth quarter worth $67,471,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of FOX by 240.2% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,884,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,570,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330,908 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in shares of FOX by 3,077.5% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 885,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,016,000 after purchasing an additional 857,609 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of FOX by 338.7% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 857,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,678,000 after purchasing an additional 662,367 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.52% of the company’s stock.

FOX Trading Down 2.2%

NASDAQ FOXA opened at $54.08 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $24.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 2.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $52.30 and its 200-day moving average is $51.77. Fox Corporation has a one year low of $33.50 and a one year high of $58.74.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FOX ( NASDAQ:FOXA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $4.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.14 billion. FOX had a return on equity of 17.99% and a net margin of 11.58%. FOX’s revenue was up 26.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Fox Corporation will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FOXA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on FOX from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. UBS Group increased their target price on FOX from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of FOX in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of FOX in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered FOX from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.71.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on FOXA

Insider Activity at FOX

In other FOX news, CFO Steven Tomsic sold 39,642 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.30, for a total transaction of $2,192,202.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 133,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,405,941.90. The trade was a 22.84% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 21.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About FOX

(Free Report)

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through four segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, Credible, and The FOX Studio Lot. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news and sports content for distribution through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators and telecommunication companies, virtual multi-channel video programming distributors, and other digital platforms primarily in the U.S.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FOXA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fox Corporation (NASDAQ:FOXA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.