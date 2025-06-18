Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Trims Stock Position in Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (The) (NYSE:IPG)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. lessened its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (The) (NYSE:IPG – Free Report) by 9.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 136,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 15,000 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $3,694,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IPG. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 139.5% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 13,210,446 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $370,157,000 after purchasing an additional 7,693,636 shares in the last quarter. Amundi lifted its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 133.6% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 5,402,201 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $150,393,000 after purchasing an additional 3,089,387 shares in the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 12,548.6% in the fourth quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 2,425,247 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $67,955,000 after purchasing an additional 2,406,073 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,794,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 12,975,872 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $363,584,000 after purchasing an additional 1,492,019 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.43% of the company’s stock.

IPG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 25th. Argus lowered shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, Wall Street Zen assumed coverage on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.44.

Shares of IPG stock opened at $23.01 on Wednesday. Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $22.51 and a one year high of $33.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.57 and a beta of 1.06.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.03. Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 4.69% and a return on equity of 27.21%. The firm had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. Interpublic Group of Companies’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.74%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 2nd. Interpublic Group of Companies’s payout ratio is currently 100.76%.

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Media, Data & Engagement Solutions, Integrated Advertising & Creativity Led Solutions, and Specialized Communications & Experiential Solutions. The Media, Data & Engagement Solutions segment provides media and communications services, digital services and products, advertising and marketing technology, e-commerce services, data management and analytics, strategic consulting, and digital brand experience under the IPG Mediabrands, UM, Initiative, Kinesso, Acxiom, Huge, MRM, and R/GA brand names.

