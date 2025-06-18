Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Shares Purchased by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report) by 94.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,150 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,889 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Moderna were worth $401,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Moderna by 54.7% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,894,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,756,000 after acquiring an additional 669,614 shares during the last quarter. Tang Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Moderna in the 4th quarter valued at $12,474,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Moderna by 4,418.9% in the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 147,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,127,000 after acquiring an additional 144,099 shares during the last quarter. South Dakota Investment Council raised its holdings in Moderna by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 299,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,449,000 after acquiring an additional 11,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Moderna by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,241,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,219,000 after acquiring an additional 171,774 shares during the last quarter. 75.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Moderna Trading Down 1.7%

Shares of Moderna stock opened at $25.55 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $26.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.74. Moderna, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.15 and a twelve month high of $138.07. The stock has a market cap of $9.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.93 and a beta of 1.86.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Moderna ( NASDAQ:MRNA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported ($2.52) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.92) by $0.40. The company had revenue of $108.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.35 million. Moderna had a negative net margin of 105.67% and a negative return on equity of 28.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 35.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($3.07) EPS. Analysts forecast that Moderna, Inc. will post -9.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MRNA. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Moderna from $50.00 to $32.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Moderna from $39.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Moderna from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Moderna from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Moderna in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Moderna presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.61.

About Moderna

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; public health vaccines consists of Zika, Nipah, Mpox vaccines; and infectious diseases vaccines, such as lyme and norovirus vaccines.

Recommended Stories

