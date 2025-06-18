Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) Shares Acquired by Brighton Jones LLC

Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 44.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,134 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $496,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 56.8% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 12,024 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $5,264,000 after purchasing an additional 4,355 shares in the last quarter. Compass Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 1.6% in the first quarter. Compass Capital Management Inc. now owns 141,183 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $61,811,000 after buying an additional 2,213 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 12.3% in the first quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 5,383 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,357,000 after buying an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 1.0% in the first quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 2,927 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,281,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 541.2% in the first quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 331,910 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $145,312,000 after buying an additional 280,145 shares during the last quarter. 84.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Katherine A. Maher sold 1,073 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $418.68, for a total transaction of $449,243.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $336,618.72. The trade was a 57.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.44% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on MSI shares. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $570.00 to $515.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $527.00 to $511.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Motorola Solutions currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $513.25.

Motorola Solutions Stock Down 0.3%

MSI stock opened at $406.08 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $379.76 and a 1-year high of $507.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $418.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $439.69. The firm has a market cap of $67.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.90, a PEG ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.96.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.17. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 18.67% and a return on equity of 160.93%. The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 13.55 EPS for the current year.

Motorola Solutions Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.09 per share. This represents a $4.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.39%.

About Motorola Solutions

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

