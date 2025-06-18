M&T Bank Corporation (NYSE:MTB) Shares Purchased by Ritholtz Wealth Management

Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of M&T Bank Corporation (NYSE:MTB – Free Report) by 12.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 544 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $899,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MTB. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of M&T Bank by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,110,412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,652,899,000 after purchasing an additional 1,761,014 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in M&T Bank in the 4th quarter valued at $317,690,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in M&T Bank by 18,471.2% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 705,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $126,145,000 after acquiring an additional 701,905 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in M&T Bank by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,567,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $294,662,000 after acquiring an additional 286,049 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in M&T Bank in the 4th quarter valued at $48,939,000. 84.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
M&T Bank Stock Down 1.2%
Shares of M&T Bank stock opened at $178.16 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $175.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $184.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. M&T Bank Corporation has a twelve month low of $144.63 and a twelve month high of $225.70. The stock has a market cap of $28.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.62.
M&T Bank Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd will be given a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. M&T Bank’s payout ratio is currently 36.17%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
MTB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on M&T Bank from $269.00 to $253.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of M&T Bank in a report on Monday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on M&T Bank from $212.50 to $186.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Barclays cut their price target on M&T Bank from $235.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $220.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $212.53.
Insider Buying and Selling at M&T Bank
In other M&T Bank news, Director Robert E. Sadler, Jr. sold 6,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.52, for a total value of $1,229,584.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,233,806.40. This represents a 22.51% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
M&T Bank Profile
M&T Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking, trust, wealth management, and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Institutional Services and Wealth Management, and All Other.
