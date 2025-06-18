MYR Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG) Shares Sold by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp reduced its stake in MYR Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG – Free Report) by 13.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,469 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 562 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in MYR Group were worth $392,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MYRG. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of MYR Group by 77.5% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 54,405 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,045,000 after acquiring an additional 23,760 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of MYR Group by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 45,246 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,731,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of MYR Group by 51.1% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 3,402 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $506,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of MYR Group by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 66,222 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,852,000 after acquiring an additional 1,175 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of MYR Group by 25.6% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 86,016 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,797,000 after purchasing an additional 17,559 shares in the last quarter. 88.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MYR Group Stock Up 1.7%

MYRG stock opened at $166.99 on Wednesday. MYR Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $86.60 and a 52-week high of $168.88. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $146.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $140.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.60 and a beta of 1.17.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MYR Group ( NASDAQ:MYRG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.27. MYR Group had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 5.84%. The business had revenue of $833.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $788.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that MYR Group, Inc. will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on MYRG shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of MYR Group from $157.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of MYR Group from $138.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of MYR Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $168.00 in a report on Friday, June 6th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of MYR Group from $136.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of MYR Group from $159.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.00.

About MYR Group

MYR Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electrical construction services in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Transmission and Distribution, and Commercial and Industrial. The Transmission and Distribution segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks, and substation facilities, including design, engineering, procurement, construction, upgrade, maintenance, and repair services with primary focus on construction, maintenance, and repair to customers in the electric utility industry; and services, including construction and maintenance of high voltage transmission lines, substations, and lower voltage underground and overhead distribution systems, clean energy projects, and electric vehicle charging infrastructure services, as well as emergency restoration services in response to hurricane, wildfire, ice, or other related damages.

