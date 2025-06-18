Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAZ) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAZ – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 19,600 shares, a growth of 49.6% from the May 15th total of 13,100 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 18,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Get Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 144,093 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,639,000 after purchasing an additional 9,618 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund by 1.7% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 105,111 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,268,000 after acquiring an additional 1,722 shares during the period. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund in the first quarter worth about $1,009,000. Brooklyn FI LLC bought a new position in Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $954,000. Finally, Integrity Alliance LLC. bought a new position in Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund in the first quarter worth about $939,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.28% of the company’s stock.

Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund Trading Up 1.1%

Shares of Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund stock opened at $11.67 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.78 and a 200 day moving average of $12.00. Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 1 year low of $11.07 and a 1 year high of $13.55.

Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund Announces Dividend

Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.0725 per share. This represents a $0.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th.

(Get Free Report)

Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is managed by Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Arizona. The fund invests in municipal securities and other related investments the income, exempt from regular federal and Arizona income taxes that are rated Baa or BBB or better and having an average maturity of 18.66 years.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.