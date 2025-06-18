Parkland Co. (TSE:PKI) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Parkland Co. (TSE:PKI – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$44.54.
Several research firms have weighed in on PKI. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Parkland from C$52.00 to C$44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Parkland from C$45.00 to C$42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 17th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Parkland from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. Raymond James Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Parkland from C$47.00 to C$45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, ATB Capital dropped their target price on shares of Parkland from C$46.00 to C$45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 17th.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 20th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This is an increase from Parkland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.80%. Parkland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.88%.
Parkland Corp distributes and markets fuels and lubricants. Refined fuels and other petroleum products are among the variety of offerings the company delivers to motorists, businesses, consumers, and wholesalers in the United States and Canada. Parkland operates through several subsidiaries that are either company owned-and retailer-operated, dealer-owned and dealer-operated, or dealer-cosigned and dealer-operated.
