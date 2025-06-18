Permanent Capital Management LP Acquires 184 Shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Permanent Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 14,840 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA accounts for 0.5% of Permanent Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Permanent Capital Management LP’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,609,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 19.5% in the first quarter. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,082 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,418,000 after buying an additional 2,134 shares during the period. Unique Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 25.0% in the first quarter. Unique Wealth LLC now owns 47,038 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $5,098,000 after acquiring an additional 9,409 shares during the last quarter. Next Level Private LLC increased its position in NVIDIA by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Next Level Private LLC now owns 3,552 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC increased its position in NVIDIA by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 41,745 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $4,524,000 after purchasing an additional 4,483 shares during the period. Finally, Kapstone Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Kapstone Financial Advisors LLC now owns 20,145 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,183,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares during the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NVDA opened at $144.12 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.52 trillion, a P/E ratio of 46.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 2.12. NVIDIA Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $86.62 and a fifty-two week high of $153.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 3.39. The business has a 50-day moving average of $124.34 and a 200 day moving average of $126.49.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $44.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.09 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 51.69% and a return on equity of 105.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 11th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 11th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.03%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.29%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on NVDA shares. Raymond James Financial upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. KeyCorp set a $190.00 price objective on NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on NVIDIA from $178.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, thirty-five have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.05.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Tench Coxe sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.80, for a total value of $142,800,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,671,360 shares in the company, valued at $3,808,670,208. This trade represents a 3.61% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 190,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.51, for a total value of $27,076,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,855,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,262,046,898.48. The trade was a 2.10% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,560,845 shares of company stock valued at $360,351,849 over the last three months. Company insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

