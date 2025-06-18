Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) Shares Purchased by Brighton Jones LLC

Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Free Report) by 11.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,803 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,180 shares during the quarter. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $366,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Pinterest by 39.1% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 81,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,524,000 after purchasing an additional 22,882 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Pinterest by 21.1% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 112,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,478,000 after purchasing an additional 19,552 shares during the period. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pinterest in the first quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. increased its stake in shares of Pinterest by 3.2% in the first quarter. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. now owns 60,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,879,000 after purchasing an additional 1,868 shares during the period. Finally, NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pinterest in the first quarter valued at approximately $284,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PINS opened at $34.53 on Wednesday. Pinterest, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.68 and a twelve month high of $45.19. The stock has a market cap of $23.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.60, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $29.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.57.

Pinterest ( NYSE:PINS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.02). Pinterest had a return on equity of 8.13% and a net margin of 50.41%. The firm had revenue of $854.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $848.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Wanjiku Juanita Walcott sold 12,253 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.24, for a total transaction of $395,036.72. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 228,510 shares in the company, valued at $7,367,162.40. The trade was a 5.09% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Andrea Acosta sold 3,759 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.86, for a total transaction of $119,761.74. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 171,373 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,459,943.78. This represents a 2.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,075,021 shares of company stock worth $35,411,517. Corporate insiders own 7.11% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on PINS shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Pinterest from $28.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $47.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $46.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $50.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.42.

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual search and discovery platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; and to search, save, and shop the ideas. The company was formerly known as Cold Brew Labs Inc and changed its name to Pinterest, Inc in April 2012.

