Promising Bank Stocks Worth Watching – June 15th

Invesco QQQ, Mastercard, and Bank of America are the three Bank stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Bank stocks are equity securities representing ownership in publicly traded banking institutions. They entitle shareholders to a portion of the bank’s profits through dividends and capital gains, while also exposing them to risks such as interest‐rate fluctuations, loan defaults and regulatory changes. Because banks earn revenue largely from interest‐rate spreads and fee-based services, their stock performance is closely tied to economic conditions and monetary policy. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Bank stocks within the last several days.

Invesco QQQ (QQQ)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Shares of Invesco QQQ stock traded down $6.70 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $526.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 55,743,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,429,078. Invesco QQQ has a 1-year low of $402.39 and a 1-year high of $540.81. The company has a market capitalization of $330.22 billion, a PE ratio of 32.66 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a fifty day moving average of $492.58 and a 200 day moving average of $502.75.

Mastercard (MA)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

NYSE MA traded down $27.78 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $561.50. 5,902,461 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,616,055. The company has a 50 day moving average of $555.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $543.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. Mastercard has a 12 month low of $428.86 and a 12 month high of $594.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $511.92 billion, a PE ratio of 40.42, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.05.

Bank of America (BAC)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

Shares of Bank of America stock traded down $0.59 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $44.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,276,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,781,158. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. Bank of America has a one year low of $33.07 and a one year high of $48.08. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.39. The stock has a market cap of $331.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.30.

