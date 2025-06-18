Promising Music Stocks To Watch Today – June 16th

Get alerts:

Apple, Amazon.com, and Alibaba Group are the three Music stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Music stocks are libraries of pre-cleared musical tracks, loops and sound effects that creators can license for use in videos, podcasts, games and other multimedia projects. Offered on royalty-free or rights-managed terms, they let you quickly obtain legal music without negotiating individual copyrights, streamlining the production process. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Music stocks within the last several days.

Apple (AAPL)

Apple Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL traded up $1.48 during trading on Monday, hitting $197.93. 24,092,981 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 54,624,067. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Apple has a fifty-two week low of $169.21 and a fifty-two week high of $260.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $201.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $222.93. The stock has a market cap of $2.96 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.22.

Amazon.com (AMZN)

Amazon.com, Inc. engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

AMZN traded up $3.51 during trading on Monday, hitting $215.61. The stock had a trading volume of 18,672,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,087,070. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $195.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $209.21. The firm has a market cap of $2.29 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.33. Amazon.com has a one year low of $151.61 and a one year high of $242.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Alibaba Group (BABA)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

BABA traded up $3.49 during trading on Monday, hitting $116.36. The stock had a trading volume of 6,643,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,945,728. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $118.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $111.27. The firm has a market cap of $277.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.22. Alibaba Group has a one year low of $71.80 and a one year high of $148.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

