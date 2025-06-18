Promising Streaming Stocks To Follow Now – June 16th

Get alerts:

NVIDIA, AppLovin, Walt Disney, Spotify Technology, and Roku are the five Streaming stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Streaming stocks are shares of publicly traded companies that deliver digital audio, video or other content directly to consumers over the internet. Their valuations hinge on metrics like subscriber growth, content libraries, licensing agreements and monetization strategies such as subscriptions or advertising. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Streaming stocks within the last several days.

NVIDIA (NVDA)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Shares of NVDA traded up $3.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $145.01. The company had a trading volume of 141,071,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 275,858,956. The company has a market capitalization of $3.54 trillion, a P/E ratio of 57.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 2.12. The company’s 50-day moving average is $122.77 and its 200-day moving average is $126.32. NVIDIA has a twelve month low of $86.62 and a twelve month high of $153.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 4.10 and a quick ratio of 3.64.

Read Our Latest Research Report on NVDA

AppLovin (APP)

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for advertisers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their content in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software Platform and Apps. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of a publisher's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction; Adjust, a measurement and analytics marketing platform that provides marketers with the visibility, insights, and tools needed to grow their apps from early stage to maturity; and Wurl, a connected TV platform, which distributes streaming video for content companies and provides advertising and publishing solutions through its AdPool, ContentDiscovery, and Global FAST Pass products.

NASDAQ:APP traded up $7.77 on Monday, reaching $372.26. The stock had a trading volume of 2,742,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,111,866. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.70. The company has a market capitalization of $125.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 2.53. AppLovin has a 1-year low of $60.67 and a 1-year high of $525.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $324.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $334.22.

Read Our Latest Research Report on APP

Walt Disney (DIS)

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

Shares of DIS traded up $1.26 on Monday, hitting $119.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,211,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,079,879. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $101.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $214.30 billion, a PE ratio of 38.82, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.54. Walt Disney has a fifty-two week low of $80.10 and a fifty-two week high of $120.50.

Read Our Latest Research Report on DIS

Spotify Technology (SPOT)

Spotify Technology S.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming subscription services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

NYSE:SPOT traded up $6.32 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $717.17. 937,587 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,204,302. The company has a market capitalization of $146.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 120.31 and a beta of 1.68. Spotify Technology has a twelve month low of $288.07 and a twelve month high of $723.22. The company’s 50 day moving average is $629.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $567.40.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SPOT

Roku (ROKU)

Roku, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform in the United states and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Devices. Its streaming platform allows users to find and access TV shows, movies, news, sports, and others. The Platform segment offers digital advertising, including direct and programmatic video advertising, media and entertainment promotional spending, and related services; and streaming services distribution, such as subscription and transaction revenue shares, and sale of premium subscriptions and branded app buttons on remote controls.

ROKU traded up $7.97 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $82.38. 7,974,849 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,844,245. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -92.19 and a beta of 2.09. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.88. Roku has a one year low of $48.33 and a one year high of $104.96.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ROKU

Featured Stories