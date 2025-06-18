Promising Waste Management Stocks To Watch Today – June 16th

Get alerts:

Halliburton, Fluor, Waste Management, Rockwell Automation, CEMEX, NOV, and Tetra Tech are the seven Waste Management stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Waste management stocks are shares in companies that collect, transport, recycle and dispose of municipal, industrial or hazardous waste. These equities offer investors exposure to a defensive, regulation-driven industry with relatively stable cash flows and long-term demand for environmental services. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Waste Management stocks within the last several days.

Halliburton (HAL)

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates through two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; and completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems.

HAL stock traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $22.93. 15,348,949 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,171,850. Halliburton has a 1-year low of $18.72 and a 1-year high of $37.08. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.71 billion, a PE ratio of 8.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Fluor (FLR)

Fluor Corporation provides engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC); fabrication and modularization; operation and maintenance; asset integrity; and project management services worldwide. The company operates through Energy Solutions, Urban Solutions, Mission Solutions, and Other segments. The Energy Solutions segment provides solutions to the energy transition markets, including asset decarbonization, carbon capture, renewable fuels, waste-to-energy, green chemicals, hydrogen, nuclear power, and other low-carbon energy sources.

Shares of NYSE:FLR traded up $2.44 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $50.72. 4,623,306 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,523,033. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.74. Fluor has a fifty-two week low of $29.20 and a fifty-two week high of $60.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The stock has a market cap of $8.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.30.

Waste Management (WM)

Waste Management, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

Shares of WM traded down $2.10 during trading on Monday, reaching $234.41. 515,325 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,618,322. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $232.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $223.77. The stock has a market cap of $94.33 billion, a PE ratio of 34.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.66. Waste Management has a twelve month low of $196.59 and a twelve month high of $242.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73.

Rockwell Automation (ROK)

Rockwell Automation, Inc. provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

Shares of NYSE:ROK traded up $6.21 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $324.06. 304,674 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 882,457. Rockwell Automation has a 1 year low of $215.00 and a 1 year high of $328.90. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $279.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $279.67. The firm has a market cap of $36.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

CEMEX (CX)

CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates, urbanization solutions, and other construction materials and services worldwide. The company offers gray ordinary portland, white portland, oil-well, and blended cement products; mortar; and standard ready-mix, architectural and decorative, rapid-setting, fiber-reinforced, fluid-fill, roller-compacted, self-consolidating, pervious, and antibacterial, and other concrete products.

NYSE CX traded up $0.13 during trading on Monday, hitting $6.90. The stock had a trading volume of 6,651,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,856,654. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $9.99 billion, a PE ratio of 10.96 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.05. CEMEX has a twelve month low of $4.89 and a twelve month high of $7.34.

NOV (NOV)

NOV Inc. designs, constructs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production, and industrial and renewable energy sectors in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Energy Equipment, and Energy Products and Services. The company provides solids control and waste management equipment and services, managed pressure drilling, drilling fluids, premium drillpipe, wired pipe, drilling optimization services, tubular inspection and coating services, instrumentation, downhole tools, and drill bits.

Shares of NYSE NOV traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $13.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,173,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,006,780. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.28. NOV has a 1 year low of $10.84 and a 1 year high of $21.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.98.

Tetra Tech (TTEK)

Tetra Tech, Inc. provides consulting and engineering services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG). The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information management, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, project management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

Shares of Tetra Tech stock traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $35.91. 636,494 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,118,902. The firm has a market cap of $9.46 billion, a PE ratio of 37.64 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $33.09 and its 200 day moving average is $34.58. Tetra Tech has a 1 year low of $27.27 and a 1 year high of $51.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29.

