Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) Shares Purchased by Sound Income Strategies LLC

Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Free Report) by 105.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 702 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $58,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get Public Service Enterprise Group alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Centre Asset Management LLC raised its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 3.2% in the first quarter. Centre Asset Management LLC now owns 3,933 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,518 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Apella Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 2.7% during the first quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 5,418 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $443,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC now owns 10,714 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $905,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Net Worth Advisory Group increased its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 5.6% during the first quarter. Net Worth Advisory Group now owns 2,809 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.34% of the company’s stock.

Public Service Enterprise Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PEG opened at $81.04 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.73. The company has a market cap of $40.44 billion, a PE ratio of 22.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.48. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $72.25 and a 12-month high of $95.22.

Public Service Enterprise Group Announces Dividend

Public Service Enterprise Group ( NYSE:PEG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43. The firm had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.15 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 11.80% and a net margin of 17.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 9th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 9th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.85%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Public Service Enterprise Group

In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,378 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.26, for a total transaction of $109,220.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 221,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,523,831.18. The trade was a 0.62% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $102.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $99.00 to $92.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $95.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $98.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.63.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on PEG

Public Service Enterprise Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates in electric and gas utility business in the United States. It operates through PSE&G and PSEG Power segments. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers; and appliance services and repairs to customers through its service territory, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.