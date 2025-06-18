Putnam Mun Oppo (NYSE:PMO) Shares Sold by Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC

Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC reduced its position in Putnam Mun Oppo (NYSE:PMO – Free Report) by 9.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 34,868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,761 shares during the quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Putnam Mun Oppo were worth $355,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PMO. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in Putnam Mun Oppo by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 12,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 1,059 shares in the last quarter. Noble Wealth Management PBC purchased a new position in shares of Putnam Mun Oppo in the 4th quarter valued at about $140,000. Generation Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Putnam Mun Oppo in the 4th quarter valued at about $232,000. Leigh Baldwin & CO. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Putnam Mun Oppo in the 4th quarter valued at about $252,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Putnam Mun Oppo by 172.5% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 29,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 18,975 shares during the period. 20.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PMO opened at $9.82 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.18. Putnam Mun Oppo has a 1 year low of $9.34 and a 1 year high of $10.96.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 16th will be paid a $0.0393 dividend. This represents a $0.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.80%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 16th.

Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in fixed income markets of United States. The fund invests in companies operating across healthcare, utilities, transportation, water and sewer, and housing sectors.

