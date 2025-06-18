Real Estate Stocks To Consider – June 16th

Get alerts:

Bank of America, United States Steel, MercadoLibre, Ford Motor, and Wells Fargo & Company are the five Real Estate stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Real estate stocks are shares of publicly traded companies that own, develop, manage or broker income-producing properties such as office buildings, apartments, shopping centers and industrial warehouses. By investing in these stocks, shareholders gain exposure to the property market’s rental income and potential capital appreciation without directly buying or managing physical real estate. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Real Estate stocks within the last several days.

Bank of America (BAC)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

Shares of NYSE:BAC traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $44.55. 18,025,810 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,697,111. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $335.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.83, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.30. Bank of America has a 1 year low of $33.07 and a 1 year high of $48.08.

United States Steel (X)

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. The company operates through North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), Mini Mill, U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular) segments. The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets, and tin mill products, as well as iron ore and coke.

Shares of United States Steel stock traded up $2.67 on Monday, hitting $54.86. 11,818,014 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,430,677. United States Steel has a 1-year low of $26.92 and a 1-year high of $54.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $45.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.87.

MercadoLibre (MELI)

MercadoLibre, Inc. operates online commerce platforms in the United States. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases digitally; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

NASDAQ:MELI traded up $82.04 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $2,454.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 229,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 385,770. MercadoLibre has a 52-week low of $1,550.00 and a 52-week high of $2,635.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2,340.95 and a 200-day moving average of $2,074.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Ford Motor (F)

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Shares of F traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $10.64. 46,255,910 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 79,907,849. Ford Motor has a fifty-two week low of $8.44 and a fifty-two week high of $14.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.50.

Wells Fargo & Company (WFC)

Wells Fargo & Co. is a diversified and community-based financial services company, which engages in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

Shares of Wells Fargo & Company stock traded up $0.80 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $73.16. 6,067,875 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,459,534. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1 year low of $50.15 and a 1 year high of $81.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The business has a 50-day moving average of $71.42 and a 200-day moving average of $72.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $238.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.16.

