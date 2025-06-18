Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O) Shares Sold by Brighton Jones LLC

Brighton Jones LLC trimmed its holdings in Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,925 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 176 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $344,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. acquired a new stake in Realty Income in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Realty Income in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Sierra Ocean LLC acquired a new position in shares of Realty Income in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Realty Income in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Realty Income in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. 70.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Realty Income Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:O opened at $57.52 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $51.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.29, a PEG ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.74. Realty Income Corporation has a one year low of $50.71 and a one year high of $64.88. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.55.

Realty Income Increases Dividend

Realty Income ( NYSE:O Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.06. Realty Income had a return on equity of 2.51% and a net margin of 18.15%. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.03 EPS. Realty Income’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Realty Income Corporation will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a jul 25 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.269 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 1st. This is an increase from Realty Income’s previous jul 25 dividend of $0.27. This represents a yield of 5.6%. Realty Income’s payout ratio is currently 292.73%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Realty Income from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Realty Income from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Realty Income from $65.50 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on Realty Income from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.15.

Realty Income Profile

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust (“REIT”), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

