Rhumbline Advisers Sells 18,867 Shares of PDF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDFS)

Rhumbline Advisers lessened its position in PDF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDFS – Free Report) by 18.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 85,435 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 18,867 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in PDF Solutions were worth $1,633,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get PDF Solutions alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pitcairn Co. boosted its stake in PDF Solutions by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 13,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its stake in shares of PDF Solutions by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 17,712 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of PDF Solutions by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 61,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,652,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of PDF Solutions by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 18,994 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $514,000 after buying an additional 1,173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of PDF Solutions by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,101 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 1,175 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.51% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on PDFS. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on shares of PDF Solutions from $37.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of PDF Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of PDF Solutions from $36.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th.

PDF Solutions Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of NASDAQ:PDFS opened at $20.17 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $789.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 672.56 and a beta of 1.43. PDF Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.91 and a 52-week high of $39.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 2.19.

Insider Transactions at PDF Solutions

In related news, Director Michael B. Gustafson acquired 7,500 shares of PDF Solutions stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.45 per share, for a total transaction of $145,875.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 30,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $584,939.30. This trade represents a 33.22% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 11.09% of the company’s stock.

PDF Solutions Profile

(Free Report)

PDF Solutions, Inc provides proprietary software and physical intellectual property products for integrated circuit designs, electrical measurement hardware tools, proven methodologies, and professional services in the United States, China, Japan, and internationally. The company offers Exensio software products, such as Manufacturing Analytics that store collected data in a common environment with a consistent view for enabling product engineers to identify and analyze production yield, performance, reliability, and other issues; Process Control that provides failure detection and classification capabilities for monitoring, alarming, and controlling manufacturing tool sets; Test Operations that offer data collection and analysis capabilities; and Assembly Operations that provide device manufacturers with the capability to link assembly and packaging data, including fabrication and characterization data over the product life cycle.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PDFS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PDF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDFS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PDF Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PDF Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.