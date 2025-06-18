Ritholtz Wealth Management Acquires 10,574 Shares of Excelerate Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EE)

Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its holdings in Excelerate Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EE – Free Report) by 55.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,752 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,574 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Excelerate Energy were worth $853,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Excelerate Energy by 1.5% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 31,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $915,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments grew its stake in shares of Excelerate Energy by 53.5% in the first quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 18,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,000 after acquiring an additional 6,620 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Excelerate Energy by 4,503.2% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 12,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 12,654 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in Excelerate Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,921,000. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Excelerate Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $275,000. 21.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on EE. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Excelerate Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Excelerate Energy in a report on Friday, March 28th. Barclays boosted their price target on Excelerate Energy from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of Excelerate Energy in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Excelerate Energy in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.29.

NYSE:EE opened at $29.90 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.15. Excelerate Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.13 and a 52-week high of $32.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 3.34 and a current ratio of 3.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a PE ratio of 20.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.41.

Excelerate Energy (NYSE:EE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $315.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.87 million. Excelerate Energy had a return on equity of 2.20% and a net margin of 3.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Excelerate Energy, Inc. will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 21st were given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 21st. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Excelerate Energy’s payout ratio is currently 16.33%.

Excelerate Energy, Inc provides flexible liquefied natural gas (LNG) solutions worldwide. The company offers regasification services, including floating storage and regasification units (FSRUs), infrastructure development, and LNG and natural gas supply, procurement, and distribution services; LNG terminal services; and natural gas supply to-power projects.

