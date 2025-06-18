Ritholtz Wealth Management Acquires 3,422 Shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its position in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) by 165.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,494 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,422 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Welltower were worth $842,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geller Advisors LLC lifted its position in Welltower by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Geller Advisors LLC now owns 1,911 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Welltower by 4.3% during the first quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,783 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC raised its position in Welltower by 12.3% in the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 733 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC raised its holdings in shares of Welltower by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 2,213 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Welltower by 27.0% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 381 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. 94.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Welltower in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Mizuho upped their target price on Welltower from $141.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Welltower from $158.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. Royal Bank Of Canada upgraded shares of Welltower from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $146.00 to $168.00 in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on Welltower from $165.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.25.

Welltower Stock Performance

NYSE:WELL opened at $151.82 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $149.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $142.49. The company has a quick ratio of 4.23, a current ratio of 4.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $99.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.94. Welltower Inc. has a twelve month low of $100.13 and a twelve month high of $158.55.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.05. Welltower had a net margin of 12.65% and a return on equity of 3.41%. The firm had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Welltower Inc. will post 4.88 EPS for the current year.

Welltower Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 14th were issued a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 14th. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 154.02%.

About Welltower

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a real estate investment trust (“REIT”) and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people’s wellness and overall health care experience.

