Ritholtz Wealth Management Acquires 57,283 Shares of Angel Oak Mortgage REIT Inc. (NYSE:AOMR)

Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Angel Oak Mortgage REIT Inc. (NYSE:AOMR – Free Report) by 162.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 92,561 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,283 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Angel Oak Mortgage REIT were worth $882,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Sanders Morris Harris LLC bought a new stake in shares of Angel Oak Mortgage REIT in the 1st quarter valued at about $152,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in Angel Oak Mortgage REIT by 55.2% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new stake in Angel Oak Mortgage REIT in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $956,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in Angel Oak Mortgage REIT by 37.6% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 26,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 7,300 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Angel Oak Mortgage REIT by 52.0% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 102,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $949,000 after purchasing an additional 34,977 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on AOMR. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Angel Oak Mortgage REIT from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price target (up from $12.00) on shares of Angel Oak Mortgage REIT in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Jones Trading reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.50 price target on shares of Angel Oak Mortgage REIT in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, UBS Group set a $10.00 price objective on Angel Oak Mortgage REIT and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.83.

Angel Oak Mortgage REIT Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AOMR opened at $9.17 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.10 and a 200-day moving average of $9.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $215.50 million, a PE ratio of 6.11 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 5.96, a quick ratio of 5.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.38. Angel Oak Mortgage REIT Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.36 and a 12 month high of $13.32.

Angel Oak Mortgage REIT Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 22nd were given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 22nd. Angel Oak Mortgage REIT’s payout ratio is presently 85.33%.

About Angel Oak Mortgage REIT

Angel Oak Mortgage REIT, Inc, a real estate finance company, focuses on acquiring and investing in first lien non- qualified mortgage loans and other mortgage-related assets in the United States mortgage market. It offers investment securities; residential mortgage loans; and commercial mortgage loans.

Featured Stories

