Ritholtz Wealth Management Acquires 6,750 Shares of Cinemark Holdings Inc (NYSE:CNK)

Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Cinemark Holdings Inc (NYSE:CNK – Free Report) by 18.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42,703 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,750 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Cinemark were worth $1,063,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Cinemark by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,505,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,408,000 after acquiring an additional 109,179 shares in the last quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP raised its position in Cinemark by 48.1% during the fourth quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP now owns 4,931,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,782,000 after acquiring an additional 1,601,537 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in Cinemark by 100.2% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,104,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,159,000 after acquiring an additional 2,054,579 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Cinemark by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,801,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,773,000 after purchasing an additional 430,006 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of Cinemark by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,124,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,807,000 after purchasing an additional 396,720 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on CNK. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Cinemark in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Cinemark from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Cinemark in a research report on Friday, May 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Benchmark dropped their price target on shares of Cinemark from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of Cinemark in a research report on Monday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.20.

Cinemark Trading Up 1.5%

Shares of CNK stock opened at $32.42 on Wednesday. Cinemark Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $19.05 and a 1 year high of $36.28. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.53.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32). Cinemark had a net margin of 8.17% and a return on equity of 51.68%. The business had revenue of $540.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $604.62 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share. Cinemark’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cinemark Holdings Inc will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

Cinemark Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 29th were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 29th. Cinemark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.05%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cinemark

In other Cinemark news, insider Valmir Fernandes sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.01, for a total value of $825,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 130,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,311,502.12. The trade was a 16.07% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Melissa Thomas sold 7,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.43, for a total transaction of $226,296.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 210,968 shares in the company, valued at $6,630,724.24. This trade represents a 3.30% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 84,724 shares of company stock valued at $2,724,435 in the last 90 days. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cinemark Profile

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of February 16, 2024, it operated 501 theatres with 5,719 screens in 42 states and 13 countries in South and Central America. Cinemark Holdings, Inc was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

