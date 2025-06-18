Ritholtz Wealth Management Boosts Position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 62.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,022 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 776 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $1,097,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bare Financial Services Inc raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc now owns 928 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 4,445 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,763,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 4,184 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,602,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Strategy Asset Managers LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 957 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $595,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Procyon Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 2.7% during the first quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 753 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period.

VGT opened at $629.19 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.89 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $579.06 and its 200-day moving average is $594.97. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 52-week low of $451.00 and a 52-week high of $648.76.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

