Ritholtz Wealth Management Buys 70,749 Shares of SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC)

Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC – Free Report) by 119.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 130,211 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 70,749 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management owned about 0.15% of SunCoke Energy worth $1,198,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SXC. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SunCoke Energy by 329.6% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 61,229 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $655,000 after buying an additional 46,975 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in SunCoke Energy by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 933,091 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $9,984,000 after acquiring an additional 125,414 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in SunCoke Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $469,000. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in SunCoke Energy by 59.9% in the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 324,664 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,474,000 after acquiring an additional 121,600 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in SunCoke Energy by 104.9% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 136,500 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,461,000 after acquiring an additional 69,891 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.45% of the company’s stock.

SunCoke Energy Stock Up 0.5%

SXC stock opened at $8.30 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.58. SunCoke Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.47 and a fifty-two week high of $12.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.40. The company has a market cap of $702.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.62 and a beta of 1.11.

SunCoke Energy Dividend Announcement

SunCoke Energy ( NYSE:SXC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The energy company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.03. SunCoke Energy had a net margin of 4.95% and a return on equity of 13.40%. The firm had revenue of $436.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $371.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that SunCoke Energy, Inc. will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 16th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 16th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.78%. SunCoke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.04%.

SunCoke Energy Profile

(Free Report)

SunCoke Energy, Inc operates as an independent producer of coke in the Americas and Brazil. The company operates through three segments: Domestic Coke, Brazil Coke, and Logistics. It offers metallurgical and thermal coal. The company also provides handling and/or mixing services to steel, coke, electric utility, coal producing, and other manufacturing based customers.

Featured Articles

