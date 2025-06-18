Ritholtz Wealth Management Cuts Stock Holdings in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Ritholtz Wealth Management trimmed its holdings in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Free Report) by 27.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,977 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 4,130 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $858,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CF. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of CF Industries by 1,497.3% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 109,240 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,537,000 after buying an additional 102,401 shares during the last quarter. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of CF Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,256,000. Donald L. Hagan LLC grew its position in shares of CF Industries by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC now owns 12,950 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,012,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC grew its holdings in CF Industries by 1.6% in the first quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 42,211 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,299,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional purchased a new position in CF Industries in the first quarter worth $190,000. 93.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CF opened at $102.55 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $84.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.25. The firm has a market cap of $17.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.51 and a beta of 0.97. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.34 and a 52 week high of $104.45. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

CF Industries ( NYSE:CF Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The basic materials company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. CF Industries had a net margin of 21.80% and a return on equity of 17.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current year.

CF Industries announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, May 7th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the basic materials company to buy up to 14.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 15th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 15th. CF Industries’s payout ratio is 26.35%.

Several research firms have issued reports on CF. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of CF Industries from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on CF Industries in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $86.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer downgraded CF Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. BNP Paribas upgraded CF Industries to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded CF Industries from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $81.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CF Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.21.

CF Industries Company Profile



CF Industries Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other segments.

