Ritholtz Wealth Management Decreases Position in Seagate Technology Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:STX)

Ritholtz Wealth Management cut its position in Seagate Technology Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:STX – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 11,979 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 678 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $1,018,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Seagate Technology alerts:

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Seagate Technology by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,974,117 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $2,414,446,000 after acquiring an additional 1,814,821 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC raised its position in Seagate Technology by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 16,530,152 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,426,717,000 after buying an additional 162,561 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in Seagate Technology by 56.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 15,621,162 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,348,262,000 after buying an additional 5,640,443 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Seagate Technology by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,295,225 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $370,013,000 after buying an additional 132,713 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,761,534 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $238,348,000 after purchasing an additional 352,300 shares during the last quarter. 92.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Seagate Technology in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Citigroup upped their price objective on Seagate Technology from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Seagate Technology in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $105.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Seagate Technology presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.42.

Seagate Technology Stock Performance

Shares of Seagate Technology stock opened at $130.87 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $27.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.91 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $101.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $95.49. Seagate Technology Holdings PLC has a one year low of $63.19 and a one year high of $133.50.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The data storage provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.14 billion. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 17.49% and a negative return on equity of 105.02%. Seagate Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Seagate Technology Holdings PLC will post 6.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Seagate Technology Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 25th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.62%.

Seagate Technology announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, May 22nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the data storage provider to repurchase up to 21.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Ban Seng Teh sold 599 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $77,870.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,329 shares in the company, valued at $1,342,770. The trade was a 5.48% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William D. Mosley sold 54,347 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.19, for a total transaction of $7,075,435.93. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 515,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,135,988.63. This represents a 9.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 393,791 shares of company stock valued at $46,380,998. Company insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Seagate Technology Company Profile

(Free Report)

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Seagate Technology Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:STX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Seagate Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagate Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.