Ritholtz Wealth Management Has $1.13 Million Holdings in ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX)

Ritholtz Wealth Management cut its position in shares of ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX – Free Report) by 28.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 128,618 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 51,674 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in ASE Technology were worth $1,127,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of ASE Technology by 94.6% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 18,525 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 9,004 shares during the period. First Affirmative Financial Network increased its position in shares of ASE Technology by 41.2% during the first quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 25,507 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 7,444 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of ASE Technology by 146.3% during the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 29,098 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 17,286 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of ASE Technology by 65.4% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 24,439 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 9,665 shares during the period. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ASE Technology during the first quarter worth $169,000. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ASE Technology Trading Down 0.3%

NYSE:ASX opened at $10.33 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.97, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.75. ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. has a 12 month low of $6.94 and a 12 month high of $12.86.

About ASE Technology

ASE Technology ( NYSE:ASX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $4.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.62 billion. ASE Technology had a return on equity of 10.35% and a net margin of 5.62%. Analysts expect that ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ASE Technology Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides semiconductors packaging and testing, and electronic manufacturing services in the United States, Taiwan, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It develops, constructs, sells, leases, and manages real estate properties; produces substrates; offers information software, equipment leasing, investment advisory, and warehousing management services; commercial complex, after-sales, and support services; manages parking lot services; processes and sells computer and communication peripherals, electronic components, telecommunications equipment, and motherboards; and imports and exports goods and technology.

