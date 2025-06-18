Ritholtz Wealth Management Has $1.17 Million Stock Position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,213 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $1,168,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMB. Dover Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the first quarter valued at approximately $335,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 5.0% during the first quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 21,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,015,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 4.7% during the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 45,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,462,000 after buying an additional 2,025 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 31.9% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 125,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,824,000 after buying an additional 30,342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,697,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.29% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kimberly-Clark

In other news, insider Katy Chen sold 1,794 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.74, for a total transaction of $234,547.56. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $405,032.52. This represents a 36.67% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on KMB. Wall Street Zen lowered Kimberly-Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $158.00 to $156.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. UBS Group lifted their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $134.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $124.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kimberly-Clark has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.73.

Kimberly-Clark Stock Down 1.3%

Shares of NYSE:KMB opened at $128.93 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.05, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.08, a P/E/G ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $136.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $135.11. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 52-week low of $124.10 and a 52-week high of $150.45.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.90 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 201.43% and a net margin of 12.69%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.01 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kimberly-Clark Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 6th will be paid a dividend of $1.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 6th. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.91%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is 68.66%.

About Kimberly-Clark

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company’s Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

