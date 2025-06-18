Ritholtz Wealth Management Has $1.28 Million Holdings in Northern Trust Corporation (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Northern Trust Corporation (NASDAQ:NTRS – Free Report) by 38.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,927 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 3,579 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $1,275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Northern Trust alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NTRS. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Northern Trust during the 4th quarter worth $83,550,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Northern Trust by 60.2% during the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,497,484 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $153,493,000 after purchasing an additional 562,976 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Northern Trust by 451.9% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 555,631 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $56,866,000 after purchasing an additional 454,956 shares during the last quarter. Raiffeisen Bank International AG purchased a new position in Northern Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $46,197,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Northern Trust by 10,340.5% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 445,602 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $43,959,000 after purchasing an additional 441,334 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.19% of the company’s stock.

Northern Trust Stock Performance

Northern Trust stock opened at $109.63 on Wednesday. Northern Trust Corporation has a twelve month low of $80.81 and a twelve month high of $114.67. The company has a market capitalization of $21.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.23, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $100.60 and its 200 day moving average is $103.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Northern Trust Announces Dividend

Northern Trust ( NASDAQ:NTRS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The asset manager reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. Northern Trust had a net margin of 13.93% and a return on equity of 13.73%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Northern Trust Corporation will post 8.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 6th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 6th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.99%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on NTRS shares. Wall Street Zen cut Northern Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $123.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $118.00 to $111.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $103.00 target price (up from $101.00) on shares of Northern Trust in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price objective on Northern Trust from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.42.

Read Our Latest Research Report on NTRS

Insider Activity at Northern Trust

In other Northern Trust news, insider Teresa Parker sold 6,467 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.62, for a total value of $650,709.54. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 79,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,988,322.42. This trade represents a 7.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Clive Bellows sold 3,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.95, for a total value of $329,835.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,872,163.20. This represents a 10.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,772 shares of company stock worth $981,069 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

About Northern Trust

(Free Report)

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Servicing and Wealth Management. The Asset Servicing segment offers asset servicing and related services, including custody, fund administration, investment operations outsourcing, investment management, investment risk and analytical services, employee benefit services, securities lending, foreign exchange, treasury management, brokerage services, transition management services, banking, and cash management services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTRS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northern Trust Corporation (NASDAQ:NTRS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.