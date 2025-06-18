Ritholtz Wealth Management Has $1.31 Million Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 54.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 51,799 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,309 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,313,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wilsey Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Pfizer by 6.6% in the first quarter. Wilsey Asset Management Inc. now owns 941,729 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $23,863,000 after buying an additional 58,372 shares in the last quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co lifted its stake in Pfizer by 3.0% in the first quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 53,327 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,351,000 after buying an additional 1,570 shares in the last quarter. Dover Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Pfizer by 63.9% in the first quarter. Dover Advisors LLC now owns 22,633 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $574,000 after buying an additional 8,824 shares in the last quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Pfizer by 7.9% in the first quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc. now owns 147,768 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,744,000 after buying an additional 10,816 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Pfizer by 594.7% in the first quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,989 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 7,695 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on PFE shares. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Pfizer to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective (down previously from $32.00) on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.17.

NYSE PFE opened at $24.00 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $23.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.93. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.92 and a 1 year high of $31.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.57.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.25. Pfizer had a net margin of 12.62% and a return on equity of 20.33%. The firm had revenue of $13.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 9th were given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.17%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 9th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is presently 124.64%.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

