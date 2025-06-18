Ritholtz Wealth Management Has $848,000 Stock Holdings in F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Free Report) by 227.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,186 shares of the network technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,212 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in F5 were worth $848,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Savant Capital LLC grew its position in shares of F5 by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,119 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of F5 by 457.6% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 31,375 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $7,899,000 after acquiring an additional 25,748 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in F5 by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 33,063 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $8,452,000 after purchasing an additional 5,062 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of F5 by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 54,040 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $13,589,000 after acquiring an additional 3,345 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of F5 by 1,132.1% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 345 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.66% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of F5 from $296.00 to $285.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $290.00 price objective on shares of F5 in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on F5 from $269.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of F5 in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered F5 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $282.56.

F5 Price Performance

NASDAQ FFIV opened at $288.59 on Wednesday. F5, Inc. has a 1 year low of $167.08 and a 1 year high of $313.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $276.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $273.08. The firm has a market cap of $16.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.38, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.00.

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 28th. The network technology company reported $3.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.31. F5 had a return on equity of 21.18% and a net margin of 21.14%. The firm had revenue of $590.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $719.91 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.91 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that F5, Inc. will post 11.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at F5

In other news, Director Alan Higginson sold 1,272 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.69, for a total value of $364,669.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,919 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,843,678.11. This trade represents a 11.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.37, for a total transaction of $344,981.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 148,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,446,454.39. The trade was a 0.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,519 shares of company stock valued at $2,370,959. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

F5 Company Profile

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific region. The company’s distributed cloud services enable its customers to deploy, secure, and operate applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

