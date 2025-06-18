Ritholtz Wealth Management Has $876,000 Position in Silgan Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SLGN)

Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Silgan Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SLGN – Free Report) by 44.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 17,140 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,236 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Silgan were worth $876,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SLGN. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Silgan during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $873,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Silgan by 1,229.7% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,061 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 1,906 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc boosted its stake in Silgan by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 5,067 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Silgan by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 7,715 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $433,000 after buying an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Silgan by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 50,457 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,627,000 after buying an additional 4,030 shares in the last quarter. 70.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SLGN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James Financial upgraded shares of Silgan from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Silgan from $70.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Silgan from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Silgan from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.11.

Insider Buying and Selling at Silgan

In related news, VP B Frederik Prinzen sold 2,378 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.05, for a total value of $128,530.90. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,380 shares in the company, valued at $74,589. This trade represents a 63.28% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Robert B. Lewis sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.92, for a total transaction of $559,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 153,378 shares in the company, valued at $8,576,897.76. This represents a 6.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

Silgan Price Performance

Shares of SLGN stock opened at $53.71 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $53.10 and its 200-day moving average is $52.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.97, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.76. Silgan Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.14 and a 1 year high of $58.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67.

Silgan (NYSE:SLGN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. Silgan had a net margin of 4.82% and a return on equity of 20.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Silgan Holdings Inc. will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Silgan Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 2nd. Silgan’s payout ratio is 29.74%.

About Silgan

Silgan Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rigid packaging solutions for consumer goods products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Dispensing and Specialty Closures, Metal Containers, and Custom Containers. The Dispensing and Specialty Closures segment offers a range of metal and plastic closures, and dispensing systems for food, beverage, health care, garden, home, personal care, beauty products, and hard surface cleaning products, as well as capping/sealing equipment and detection systems.

