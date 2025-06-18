Ritholtz Wealth Management Has $935,000 Holdings in Select Water Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR)

Ritholtz Wealth Management lowered its position in shares of Select Water Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR – Free Report) by 35.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 89,022 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,405 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management owned 0.07% of Select Water Solutions worth $935,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Select Water Solutions alerts:

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Select Water Solutions by 128.6% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,525 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Select Water Solutions by 24.9% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 5,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares during the period. Amundi increased its holdings in shares of Select Water Solutions by 83.8% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 9,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 4,109 shares during the period. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Select Water Solutions by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 9,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Investments Inc acquired a new position in Select Water Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WTTR has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup dropped their target price on Select Water Solutions from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Raymond James Financial dropped their price objective on Select Water Solutions from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 9th.

Select Water Solutions Stock Up 1.7%

NYSE WTTR opened at $9.33 on Wednesday. Select Water Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $7.20 and a one year high of $15.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.96. The firm has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 27.43 and a beta of 1.19.

Select Water Solutions (NYSE:WTTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.01. Select Water Solutions had a net margin of 2.42% and a return on equity of 3.96%. The firm had revenue of $374.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $360.78 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Select Water Solutions, Inc. will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Select Water Solutions Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 6th were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 6th. Select Water Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.35%.

Select Water Solutions Company Profile

(Free Report)

Select Water Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides water management and chemical solutions to the energy industry in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Water Services, Water Infrastructure, and Chemical Technologies. The Water Services segment provides water-related services, including water sourcing, water transfer, flowback and well testing, water containment, fluids hauling, water monitoring, and water network automation; technology solutions comprising hydrographic mapping, water volume and quality monitoring, remote pit and tank monitoring, leak detection, asset and fuel tracking, and automated-equipment services, as well as various surface rental equipment and workforce accommodation services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Select Water Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Select Water Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.