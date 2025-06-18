Ritholtz Wealth Management Increases Stock Holdings in Korn/Ferry International (NYSE:KFY)

Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its stake in Korn/Ferry International (NYSE:KFY – Free Report) by 311.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 13,545 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,254 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Korn/Ferry International were worth $919,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Korn/Ferry International by 75.9% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 517 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. CX Institutional purchased a new position in shares of Korn/Ferry International during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Korn/Ferry International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Korn/Ferry International by 230.4% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,381 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 963 shares during the period. Finally, Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Korn/Ferry International by 828.3% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,671 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,491 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.82% of the company’s stock.

KFY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Korn/Ferry International from $75.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Korn/Ferry International from $84.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Korn/Ferry International from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday.

NYSE:KFY opened at $66.73 on Wednesday. Korn/Ferry International has a 52 week low of $59.23 and a 52 week high of $80.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $65.82 and a 200 day moving average of $67.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.35 and a beta of 1.42.

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides organizational consulting services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search, and Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO) & Professional Search. The company provides executive search services to recruit board level, chief executive, other senior executive, and general management talent of organizations.

