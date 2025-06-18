Ritholtz Wealth Management Increases Stock Position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,721 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $960,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Church & Dwight alerts:

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Church & Dwight during the 4th quarter worth $318,532,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,336,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $768,157,000 after buying an additional 1,190,154 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 12,489.8% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 861,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,886,000 after buying an additional 855,049 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Church & Dwight during the fourth quarter worth about $76,565,000. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Church & Dwight during the fourth quarter worth about $49,504,000. 86.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on CHD. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Church & Dwight from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Church & Dwight from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $112.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $94.00 to $84.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Cowen lowered Church & Dwight from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Church & Dwight has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.67.

Church & Dwight Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CHD opened at $96.18 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.43. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $90.99 and a 12 month high of $116.46.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.02. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 19.28% and a net margin of 9.52%. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. Church & Dwight’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Church & Dwight Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 15th were issued a $0.295 dividend. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 15th. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.64%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Church & Dwight

In other news, Director Penry W. Price sold 14,660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.13, for a total value of $1,365,285.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 27,043 shares in the company, valued at $2,518,514.59. This represents a 35.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Carlen Hooker sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.05, for a total value of $294,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 262 shares in the company, valued at $25,689.10. This represents a 91.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,575 shares of company stock valued at $4,910,586 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

(Free Report)

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, Specialty Products Division (SPD), and Corporate. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, household cleaning products, and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Church & Dwight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Church & Dwight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.