Ritholtz Wealth Management Invests $1.28 Million in Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI)

Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 31,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,283,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Federated Hermes during the fourth quarter worth about $292,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Federated Hermes by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 915,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,618,000 after acquiring an additional 145,878 shares during the last quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Federated Hermes during the fourth quarter worth about $461,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Federated Hermes in the fourth quarter valued at about $585,000. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Federated Hermes by 78.5% in the fourth quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 23,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $916,000 after buying an additional 10,135 shares during the last quarter. 75.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Federated Hermes Stock Down 1.4%

NYSE:FHI opened at $42.02 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a PE ratio of 11.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $41.04 and a 200-day moving average of $40.12. Federated Hermes, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.30 and a 52 week high of $43.92. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Federated Hermes Increases Dividend

Federated Hermes ( NYSE:FHI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $423.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $425.43 million. Federated Hermes had a return on equity of 32.17% and a net margin of 17.74%. The business’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Federated Hermes, Inc. will post 4.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 8th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 8th. This is a positive change from Federated Hermes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. Federated Hermes’s dividend payout ratio is 38.31%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on Federated Hermes from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Federated Hermes from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th. Wall Street Zen raised Federated Hermes from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered Federated Hermes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.33.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Paul A. Uhlman sold 6,057 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.14, for a total transaction of $255,241.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 316,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,355,430.20. The trade was a 1.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Federated Hermes Company Profile

Federated Hermes, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, including high net worth individuals, banking or thrift institutions, investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, state or municipal government entities, and registered investment advisors.

Featured Stories

